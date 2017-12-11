Bake Sale Benefits Rapha House

Holiday baked goods were for sale at First Community Church in Joplin this Sunday. Cookies, muffins, pie, banana bread, carrot cake, and other sweet treats were for sale as part of an annual charity event. And this year proceeds are going to Rapha House which recently did a presentation for the churches women's alliance.

Chairman Stephanie Everitt said, "We had a program from Rapha House early on this year to our women's alliance and she explained what Rapha House does and the ladies just felt like this was a very good cause and decided that this is where our proceeds would go this year." Everitt added,

"It's for the community, I mean it's our giving back to the community. And this is part of what our church does and it's very important to us."



The annual bake sale typically raises about four hundred dollars. Rapha House works to love, rescue and heal children who have survived trafficking and sexual exploitation. You can learn more on its website: https://raphahouse.org/