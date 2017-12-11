Quantcast

Bake Sale Benefits Rapha House - KOAM TV 7

Bake Sale Benefits Rapha House

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joplin, MO -

Holiday baked goods were for sale at First Community Church in Joplin this Sunday. Cookies, muffins, pie, banana bread, carrot cake, and other sweet treats were for sale as part of  an annual charity event.  And this year proceeds are going to Rapha House which recently did a presentation for the churches women's alliance.  

Chairman Stephanie Everitt said, "We had a program from Rapha House early on this year to our women's alliance and she explained what Rapha House does and the ladies just felt like this was a very good cause and decided that this is where our proceeds would go this year." Everitt added,
"It's  for the community, I mean it's our giving back to the community. And this is part of what our church does and it's very important to us."


The annual bake sale typically raises about four hundred dollars.  Rapha House works to love, rescue and heal children who have survived trafficking and sexual exploitation. You can learn more on its website: https://raphahouse.org/

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bake Sale Benefits Rapha House

    Bake Sale Benefits Rapha House

    Monday, December 11 2017 12:59 AM EST2017-12-11 05:59:21 GMT

    Holiday baked goods were for sale at First Community Church in Joplin this Sunday. Cookies, muffins, pie, banana bread, carrot cake, and other sweet treats were for sale as part of  an annual charity event.  

    More >>

    Holiday baked goods were for sale at First Community Church in Joplin this Sunday. Cookies, muffins, pie, banana bread, carrot cake, and other sweet treats were for sale as part of  an annual charity event.  

    More >>

  • Neosho Holiday Fair

    Neosho Holiday Fair

    Sunday, December 10 2017 10:14 PM EST2017-12-11 03:14:34 GMT

    As Christmas gets closer, holiday fairs are popping up all over the four states!

    More >>

    As Christmas gets closer, holiday fairs are popping up all over the four states!

    More >>

  • Oronogo Burglary Arrest Could Solve Other Crimes

    Oronogo Burglary Arrest Could Solve Other Crimes

    Sunday, December 10 2017 10:14 PM EST2017-12-11 03:14:14 GMT

    A burglar was captured after an  Oronogo, Missouri homeowner returned while he was in the home.  

    More >>

    A burglar was captured after an  Oronogo, Missouri homeowner returned while he was in the home.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.