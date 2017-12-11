Box Office Dec 8-10

Meet Toby and Daisy! We're joined by these two Dachshunds this morning along with Mary Ann and Pete Schlau of the Golden Paw Animal Rescue as we try to find both of them a forever home. Toby is a 6-year-old Dachshund. He is neutered and up to date on his shots. Daisy is a 6 to 7-year-old Dachshund mix. She is spayed and up to date on her shots as well. Here's a link to Golden Paw's facebook page for more details.

