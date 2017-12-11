KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-11-17

Quantcast

PSU PROFESSORS ARRESTED

  • Two PSU employees are on administrative leave, after they were arrested accused of making an illegal video recording of a nude person.  Police say 47-year old Peter Rosen and 39-year old Barry Wilson illegally made the video.  The two suspects are Pitt State employees.  Rosen is an Associate Professor and Chair of Accounting and Computer Information Systems, and Wilson an Associate Professor and Chair of Graphics and Imaging Technology. 

JAIL BREAK

  • Two inmates are back in custody after escaping from the Vernon County Jail over the weekend.   The Sheriff says 24-year old Timothy McCullick, who is serving time for forgery, and 29-year old Christopher Purgerson, serving time for burglary and forgery both escaped by breaking through a metal ceiling in the bathroom, crawling through an air duct, and kicking out the side of an air conditioning unit on the roof of the jail.

NIKKI HALEY ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT

  • U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, says if women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct, "They should be heard and they should be dealt with."  The response, on CBS's "Face the Nation", was to a question on how to assess accusations lodged against President Trump during the 2016 election.

?CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

  • The massive wildfires in Southern California, about a week old, continue to burn.  They have now scorched almost a quarter of a million acres.  Governor Jerry Brown said over the weekend these year-round, massive fires are the new norm in California, blaming it on climate change.

  • Bake Sale Benefits Rapha House

    Holiday baked goods were for sale at First Community Church in Joplin this Sunday. Cookies, muffins, pie, banana bread, carrot cake, and other sweet treats were for sale as part of  an annual charity event.  

  • Neosho Holiday Fair

    As Christmas gets closer, holiday fairs are popping up all over the four states!

