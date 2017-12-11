Kansas Task Force on Children to Meet

A Kansas legislative task force on child welfare will meet next week for the first time since a new top administrator took over the state agency it is examining.
Among other things, the Child Welfare Task Force has been looking into problems with the state's foster care system for abused and neglected children.
The task force is scheduled to have a daylong meeting Tuesday at the Statehouse.
Its members include Gina Meier-Hummel of Lawrence. She was director of a children's shelter until she was named last month as secretary of the Department for Children and Families.
Meier-Hummel replaced former Secretary Phyllis Gilmore, who retired December first.
Some legislators had been calling on Gilmore to resign when she retired.
