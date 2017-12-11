Oklahoma Man Drives Off Bridge Under Construction

Quantcast

    A Grove, Oklahoma man was found dead Sunday after he drove off the end of a bridge under construction.
    The Oklahoma State Highway Patrol says Ricky Joe West II avoided multiple bridge closure signs before driving off the end of the Spring River Bridge on highway ten east of Miami, Oklahoma.
    Authorities are still investigating the time of the crash.  It was reported a little before 9:30 Sunday morning.
    West was pronounced dead at the scene.
 

