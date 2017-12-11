Price Chopper Set To Open This Week

Price Chopper grocery store will open the doors to its newest store, located in Fort Scott, Kan., at 2322 S. Main Street on Wednesday, December 13 at 9 a.m. Price Chopper will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The 40,000-square foot Price Chopper is owned by the Queen family who also have 5 additional stores in Kansas. The new Fort Scott location joins the Price Chopper family of 51 stores in and around the Kansas City metro. The newly-redeveloped store is a welcome addition to the shopping center that formerly housed Woods supermarket and will feature a drive-through Dunkin’ Donuts as well as other amenities.

“As neighborhood grocers, we are passionate about serving the community around us,” said Barry Queen, owner of Price Chopper. “We are proud to present Fort Scott with a new store that will offer an exceptional shopping experience, as well as, serve as a strong partner for the local community.”

With the Price Chopper brand comes with several new food options. Price Chopper offers hot meals each night of the week. “Chopper Chicken Tuesdays” offer a hot dinner special from the deli that comes with chicken, sides and rolls. The meat department offers KC Pride meats and Choice Certified Angus Beef cut by in-store butchers.

Additional amenities include:

Charter Reserve Premium deli meats and cheeses, sliced to order

Chopper Chicken: Fresh, never frozen, fried and rotisserie chicken

Custom-made to order cakes, perfect for birthdays, weddings, and other special occasions

Fresh popcorn-popped in store with your favorite flavors and fun additions

Big Jim’s Smokehouse-fresh smoked meat, ready-to-eat

Full service floral

Comfortable seating area with access to wifi

Outdoor seating

Price Chopper also offer its customers the Chopper Shopper REWARDS program. By using the Chopper Shopper REWARDS Card, customers earn points towards for discounts on future food purchases and other promotional offers.

“Everything we do at Price Chopper is designed to create a better experience for our customers,” added Barry Queen “We’re excited to extend our service to Fort Scott and look forward to partnering with the community.”

In a combination of full and part-time position, Price Chopper adds a total of 125 jobs to the Fort Scott economy. People interested in Price Chopper employment opportunities should visit the Queen’s Food Stores section on the Careers Page at www.mypricechopper.com.