Quantcast

Price Chopper Set To Open This Week - KOAM TV 7

Price Chopper Set To Open This Week

Updated:
FORT SCOTT, KANSAS -

Price Chopper grocery store will open the doors to its newest store, located in Fort Scott, Kan., at 2322 S. Main Street on Wednesday, December 13 at 9 a.m. Price Chopper will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The 40,000-square foot Price Chopper is owned by the Queen family who also have 5 additional stores in Kansas. The new Fort Scott location joins the Price Chopper family of 51 stores in and around the Kansas City metro.  The newly-redeveloped store is a welcome addition to the shopping center that formerly housed Woods supermarket and will feature a drive-through Dunkin’ Donuts as well as other amenities.

“As neighborhood grocers, we are passionate about serving the community around us,” said Barry Queen, owner of Price Chopper. “We are proud to present Fort Scott with a new store that will offer an exceptional shopping experience, as well as, serve as a strong partner for the local community.”

With the Price Chopper brand comes with several new food options. Price Chopper offers hot meals each night of the week.  “Chopper Chicken Tuesdays” offer a hot dinner special from the deli that comes with chicken, sides and rolls. The meat department offers KC Pride meats and Choice Certified Angus Beef cut by in-store butchers.

Additional amenities include:

  • Charter Reserve Premium deli meats and cheeses, sliced to order
  • Chopper Chicken: Fresh, never frozen, fried and rotisserie chicken
  • Custom-made to order cakes, perfect for birthdays, weddings, and other special occasions
  • Fresh popcorn-popped in store with your favorite flavors and fun additions
  • Big Jim’s Smokehouse-fresh smoked meat, ready-to-eat
  • Full service floral
  • Comfortable seating area with access to wifi
  • Outdoor seating

Price Chopper also offer its customers the Chopper Shopper REWARDS program. By using the Chopper Shopper REWARDS Card, customers earn points towards for discounts on future food purchases and other promotional offers.

“Everything we do at Price Chopper is designed to create a better experience for our customers,” added Barry Queen “We’re excited to extend our service to Fort Scott and look forward to partnering with the community.”

In a combination of full and part-time position, Price Chopper adds a total of 125 jobs to the Fort Scott economy. People interested in Price Chopper employment opportunities should visit the Queen’s Food Stores section on the Careers Page at www.mypricechopper.com.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Four States Only Equality Bar to Close Down After the New Year

    Four States Only Equality Bar to Close Down After the New Year

    Monday, December 11 2017 7:55 PM EST2017-12-12 00:55:22 GMT
    Heather works at Hackett Hot Wings by day. On weekends, her and her friends from the LGBTQ+ community hit up Equality Rocks to have a good time, and more importantly for a time to be themselves. "I would go there to the drag show with my friends. It was just a fun place to go to people in the gay community, my community we would be able to get together and have a good time. We felt like we had a safe place in Joplin to do that" says Heather. "The biggest thing is...More >>
    Heather works at Hackett Hot Wings by day. On weekends, her and her friends from the LGBTQ+ community hit up Equality Rocks to have a good time, and more importantly for a time to be themselves. "I would go there to the drag show with my friends. It was just a fun place to go to people in the gay community, my community we would be able to get together and have a good time. We felt like we had a safe place in Joplin to do that" says Heather. "The biggest thing is...More >>

  • New Software for Emergency Responders Coming to Newton County

    New Software for Emergency Responders Coming to Newton County

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-12-11 23:32:20 GMT

    All of this technology centers around making sure keeping emergency responders safe never gets outdated.

    More >>

    All of this technology centers around making sure keeping emergency responders safe never gets outdated.

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-11-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-11

    Monday, December 11 2017 5:34 PM EST2017-12-11 22:34:13 GMT

    PSU PROFESSORS ARRESTED Two PSU employees are on administrative leave, after they were arrested accused of making an illegal video recording of a nude person.  Police say 47-year old Peter Rosen and 39-year old Barry Wilson illegally made the video.  The two suspects are Pitt State employees.  Rosen is an Associate Professor and Chair of Accounting and Computer Information Systems, and Wilson an Associate Professor and Chair of Graphics and Imaging Technology.  ...

    More >>

    PSU PROFESSORS ARRESTED Two PSU employees are on administrative leave, after they were arrested accused of making an illegal video recording of a nude person.  Police say 47-year old Peter Rosen and 39-year old Barry Wilson illegally made the video.  The two suspects are Pitt State employees.  Rosen is an Associate Professor and Chair of Accounting and Computer Information Systems, and Wilson an Associate Professor and Chair of Graphics and Imaging Technology.  ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.