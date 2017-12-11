Did You Know - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department (12/11/2017)

Did You Know?

-We currently have 13 open police officer positions

-We have offered jobs to 3 applicants from the September Testing

-1 of them will graduate the academy this week and join us December 18th to start in-house training before field training

-1 of them is an experienced police officer and will also join us December 18th to start in house training before field training

-1 of them works in our jail now and will go to the academy starting in January before joining us in training in May 2018

-We are testing to fill the remaining 10 open police officer positions on January 27th, 2018 (more details soon)