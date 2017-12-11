Quantcast

Meet Missouri Team for Breakfast - courtesy of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Make 2018 Your Year to Export (or Enhance What You Already Do)!!

Meet Missouri Team for Breakfast December 13th at the Joplin Chamber.

Representatives from Missouri's export offices in Europe, Middle East and India want to meet

companies interested in exporting or that already export and want to expand opportunities..

The team will be at the Joplin Chamber for a roundtable on their market areas beginning at

7:45 am. Roundtable will be followed with one on one discussions with anyone interested beginning at 8:45.

NOTE. You do not have to attend the roundtable to have a one on one meeting.

Missouri Export Roundtable- Wednesday, December 13th

7:30 am: Doors Open

7:45 am: Round table

8:45 am: One on One

RSVP to Lisa or Lea at 624-4150. Or email Lea at: lea@joplincc.com

