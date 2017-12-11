MSSU's Buerge Earns MIAA Recognition

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - Junior forward Desirea Buerge was named Women's basketball MIAA Athlete of the Week in a release Monday afternoon.



Buerge had an amazing week combining for 64 points, 23 rebounds, five assists, and four steals in the Lions two MIAA victories over Lincoln and Lindenwood last week.



She began with a career-high 28 points and 12 rebounds in the team's victory over the Blue Tigers in double overtime, including two key free throws with .06 seconds left in the first overtime period to force a second one.



Then she smashed that mark after pouring in 36 points in a three-point win over Lindenwood, while shooting over 50-percent from the floor and remaining clutch at the free throw line by going a combined 20-for-21 under the pressure.



In both instances, the Webb City product recorded back-to-back double-doubles to continue her dominating streak in three straight games and reaching the feat in four contests on the season in only six games played.



Southern is back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 19 when they host non-conference opponent Missouri S&T at 5:30 pm.