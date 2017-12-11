Quantcast

KBCA Rankings 12/11 - KOAM TV 7

KBCA Rankings 12/11

Updated:

Ranking from kansaskbca.com

6A Girls

1. Wichita South
2. Lawrence
3. Olathe East
4. Manhattan
5. Derby
6. Shawnee Mission Northwest
7. Blue Valley North
8. Washburn Rural

9.  Olathe Northwest

10. Hutchinson

5A Girls

  1. St. Thomas Aquinas
  2. Leavenworth

  3.   Newton

  4.   Bishop Carroll

  5.   KC Schlagle

  6.   Maize

  7.   Shawnee Mill Valley

  8.   De Soto

  9.   Lansing

 10.   Salina Central

 

4A D1-Girls

  1. Bishop Miege
  2. McPherson
  3. KC Piper

4.    Circle

5.    Labette County

6.    Abilene

7.    Andover Central

8.    Paola

9.    Hays

10.   Wellington

4A D2-Girls

1.  Jefferson West

2.  Baldwin

3.  Holton

4.  Marysville

5.  Clay Center

6.  Hayden

7.  Chapman

8.  Andale

9.  Hugoton

10.  Burlington

           

 

3A Girls

1.  Nemaha Central
2.  Council Grove
3.  Haven

4.  Riley County
5.  Garden Plain
6.  Halstead
7.  Hesston
8.  Sabetha                        
9.  Cheney

10. Sedgwick

                                         

2A Girls

1.  Wabaunsee

2.  Central Plains

3.  Olpe

4.  Hoxie

5.  Jefferson County North

6.  Meade

7.  Kiowa County

8.  Smith Center

9.  West Elk

10.  Hill City

 
1A-Div 1-Girls

  1. Hanover
  2. Centralia
  3. Coldwater-South Central
  4. Stockton
  5. Rural Vista
  6. Valley Falls

7.    Montezuma-South Gray

8.    Frankfort

9.    St. Paul

10.  St. John-Hudson

1A-Div 2- Girls

1. Otis-Bison

2. Quinter

3. Waverly

4. Golden Plains

5. Ingalls

6. Cunningham

7.  Attica

8.  Hartford

9.  Kiowa-South Barber

10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

BOYS RANKINGS

6A Boys

1. OP-Blue Valley Northwest

2.  Lawrence Free State

3.  OP-Blue Valley North

4.  Shawnee Mission East

5.  Lawrence

6.  Wichita Southeast

7.  Olathe Northwest

8.  Manhattan

9.  Derby

10.  Olathe North

5A Boys

1.  Wichita Heights

2.  Shawnee Heights

3.  Salina Central

4.  St. Thomas Aquinas

5.  Goddard Eisenhower

6.  St. James Academy

7.  Pittsburg

8.  Kapaun Mt. Carmel

9.  Topeka Seaman

10.  Maize South

  
4A-Div 1-Boys

1.  Bishop Miege

2.  McPherson

3.  Andover Central

4.  Buhler

5.  Basehor Linwood

6.  Ottawa

7.  Wamego

8.  Labette County

9.  Augusta

10.  Hays

4A-Div 2-Boys

1.  Topeka-Hayden

2.  Wichita Trinity

3.  Marysville

4.  Holcomb

5.  Wichita Collegiate

6.  Andale

7.  Burlington

8.  Rock Creek

9.  Iola

10.  Girard

3A Boys

1.  Cheney

2.  Silver Lake

3.  Nemaha Central

4.  Hesston

5.  Belle Plaine

6.  St. Mary’s

7.  Perry-Lecompton

8.  Phillipsburg

9.  Wellsville

10.  Sabetha

2A Boys

1.  Central Plains

2.  Hoxie

3.  Yates Center

4.  Salina-Sacred Heart

5.  Hillsboro

6.  Pittsburg- St. Mary’s Colgan

7.  Burlingame

8.  Lyndon

9.  Ness City

10.  Macksville

1A Div. 1 Boys

1.  HANOVER

2.  ST JOHN-HUDSON

3.  DONIPHAN WEST 

4.  RURAL VISTA

5.  SOUTH GRAY

6.  OSBORNE

7.  DIGHTON

8.  ST PAUL

9.  PIKE VALLEY

10. STOCKTON 

1A Div. 2 Boys

1.  Otis-Bison

2.  McPherson-Elyria Christian

3.  Kiowa-South Barber

4.  Almena-Northern Valley

5 . Attica

6.  Logan

7.  Rozel-Pawnee Heights

8.  Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

9.  Hutchinson-Central Christian

10.  Glasco/Miltonvale- Southern Cloud

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Four States Only Equality Bar to Close Down After the New Year

    Four States Only Equality Bar to Close Down After the New Year

    Monday, December 11 2017 7:55 PM EST2017-12-12 00:55:22 GMT
    Heather works at Hackett Hot Wings by day. On weekends, her and her friends from the LGBTQ+ community hit up Equality Rocks to have a good time, and more importantly for a time to be themselves. "I would go there to the drag show with my friends. It was just a fun place to go to people in the gay community, my community we would be able to get together and have a good time. We felt like we had a safe place in Joplin to do that" says Heather. "The biggest thing is...More >>
    Heather works at Hackett Hot Wings by day. On weekends, her and her friends from the LGBTQ+ community hit up Equality Rocks to have a good time, and more importantly for a time to be themselves. "I would go there to the drag show with my friends. It was just a fun place to go to people in the gay community, my community we would be able to get together and have a good time. We felt like we had a safe place in Joplin to do that" says Heather. "The biggest thing is...More >>

  • New Software for Emergency Responders Coming to Newton County

    New Software for Emergency Responders Coming to Newton County

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-12-11 23:32:20 GMT

    All of this technology centers around making sure keeping emergency responders safe never gets outdated.

    More >>

    All of this technology centers around making sure keeping emergency responders safe never gets outdated.

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-11-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-11

    Monday, December 11 2017 5:34 PM EST2017-12-11 22:34:13 GMT

    PSU PROFESSORS ARRESTED Two PSU employees are on administrative leave, after they were arrested accused of making an illegal video recording of a nude person.  Police say 47-year old Peter Rosen and 39-year old Barry Wilson illegally made the video.  The two suspects are Pitt State employees.  Rosen is an Associate Professor and Chair of Accounting and Computer Information Systems, and Wilson an Associate Professor and Chair of Graphics and Imaging Technology.  ...

    More >>

    PSU PROFESSORS ARRESTED Two PSU employees are on administrative leave, after they were arrested accused of making an illegal video recording of a nude person.  Police say 47-year old Peter Rosen and 39-year old Barry Wilson illegally made the video.  The two suspects are Pitt State employees.  Rosen is an Associate Professor and Chair of Accounting and Computer Information Systems, and Wilson an Associate Professor and Chair of Graphics and Imaging Technology.  ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.