Four States Only Equality Bar to Close Down After the New Year

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Heather works at Hackett Hot Wings by day. On weekends, her and her friends from the LGBTQ+ community hit up Equality Rocks to have a good time, and more importantly for a time to be themselves.

"I would go there to the drag show with my friends. It was just a fun place to go to people in the gay community, my community we would be able to get together and have a good time. We felt like we had a safe place in Joplin to do that" says Heather.

"The biggest thing is that we want people to come in and have a good time, we have a lot of people who come here because they feel like they can't go anywhere else and be able to be themselves" says Brett Mason, the Equality Rocks general manager.

The bar is more than just a safe place for the LGBTQ+ community, it's a place for people of all backgrounds.

"We really wanted to market this as an equality bar so that everybody felt welcome and everybody felt equal here, it didn't matter who you are, where you came from and you belong here" says Mason.

The bar's last bash will be on New Year's Eve at 8PM. It's closing down after that due to reduced sales and high over head costs.

Jeremy Griffitt is one of the original investors of the Equality Rocks bar.

"It's heart breaking for me to see it kind of fizzle out but it was one of my dreams and Joplin gave it to me, so

I'll always be very appreciative of that" 

"It brought people together in our community and allowed people to be themselves and express themselves and just have fun with their friends and family that they don't really usually get to do in this area" adds Heather.

Although the bar was a great place for everybody to get together, there are groups in the area for all ages to get involved in within the LGBTQ+ community like this:

https://www.facebook.com/jomoeq/

