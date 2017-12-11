CJ Girls 7-0 to Start Season

The Carl Junction girl's basketball team is off to another hot start this season.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 and enter this week at #5 in the MBCA class 4 state rankings.

Over the weekend, Carl Junction won the Joplin Lady Eagle Classic, beating Blue Valley North 39-25. It's their second tournament win this season. They also won the CJ Classic a couple weeks ago.

The Bulldogs have four non-conference games before the enter COC-Large play against Republic on January 8th. Their next game will be on Tuesday 12/12 at home with an interstate matchup against Frontenac.