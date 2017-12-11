Quantcast

Bid Process Delayed For Pittsburg Community Middle School

     Pittsburg School Board members met tonight to discuss bond projects.
     One of them the one for the middle school.
     The plan had been to be into the bid-accepting phase of things by now.

  But that isn't the case, just yet.
Destry Brown: "I thought we might be breaking ground right now or in January on most of the projects, but we're not going to be that until later."
Pittsburg Superintendent Destry Brown was ready to get dirt moving on many of the bond projects including work here at the middle school, but there- were some last minute changes.
Brown: "We are just, constantly, making adjustments and trying to make sure every base is covered before we put it out for bid."
Those changes though, involve more than meets the eye.
Brown: "There are a lot of people that are involved in all of the drawings, so we have engineers, we have in some cases, like, kitchen planners for the ones that have kitchens, we've got lots of different people involved outside of even architects."
It's right here, 13th and Elm, that the additions to the middle school will be made, once the project is officially bid out.
Those additions are a new gymnasium, a weight room, and locker rooms.
It will also require the city to vacate 13th and Elm streets to make room for new parking and bus routes.
Superintendent Brown says that even though the bid process has been pushed back, the wait for work to begin, won't be that long.
Brown: "So, it would be the February board meeting the bids would be accepted, that's the schedule that I have right now, and then they usually start construction about two weeks after that."
     Brown also told us that the major work on the high school is expected to begin next summer.
 

