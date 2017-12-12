Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-12-17

LAW ENFORCEMENT TECH    

  • Emergency responders in Newton County, Missouri hope a new software program will make their jobs more efficient and safer.              The new software will be installed at Newton County's Central Dispatch, and emergency officials hope to have the new software within the next year.     The new software will enable officers to cross-check information, with every emergency agency in the county contributing.

EQUALITY ROCKS CLOSING

  • A gathering place for gay community members in Joplin is closing after New Years Eve.  “Equality Rocks" is closing its doors due to high overhead costs and reduced business.  There still are LGBTQ Plus support groups.  Jo Mo EQ is a group for people of all ages to have a place to be themselves and get volunteer opportunities.

NYC PIPE BOMB

  • Authorities in New York city are trying to piece together what led an immigrant from Bangladesh to detonate a crude pipe bomb in New York's busiest subway station.  Sources tell CBS news Akayed Ullah made the device himself and was inspired by ISIS to carry out the attack.  Several people sustained minor injuries; the suspect was the only one seriously hurt.

PARIS CLIMATE ACCORD

  • World leaders are gathering in Paris today to discuss the issue of climate change.  French President Emanuel Macron is hosting the event.  It takes place less than a year after President Trump pulled the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord.

