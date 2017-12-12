KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-12-17

LAW ENFORCEMENT TECH Emergency responders in Newton County, Missouri hope a new software program will make their jobs more efficient and safer. The new software will be installed at Newton County's Central Dispatch, and emergency officials hope to have the new software within the next year. The new software will enable officers to cross-check information, with every ...More >>
LAW ENFORCEMENT TECH Emergency responders in Newton County, Missouri hope a new software program will make their jobs more efficient and safer. The new software will be installed at Newton County's Central Dispatch, and emergency officials hope to have the new software within the next year. The new software will enable officers to cross-check information, with every ...More >>
Heather works at Hackett Hot Wings by day. On weekends, her and her friends from the LGBTQ+ community hit up Equality Rocks to have a good time, and more importantly for a time to be themselves. "I would go there to the drag show with my friends. It was just a fun place to go to people in the gay community, my community we would be able to get together and have a good time. We felt like we had a safe place in Joplin to do that" says Heather. "The biggest thing is...More >>
Heather works at Hackett Hot Wings by day. On weekends, her and her friends from the LGBTQ+ community hit up Equality Rocks to have a good time, and more importantly for a time to be themselves. "I would go there to the drag show with my friends. It was just a fun place to go to people in the gay community, my community we would be able to get together and have a good time. We felt like we had a safe place in Joplin to do that" says Heather. "The biggest thing is...More >>
All of this technology centers around making sure keeping emergency responders safe never gets outdated.More >>
All of this technology centers around making sure keeping emergency responders safe never gets outdated.More >>
PSU PROFESSORS ARRESTED Two PSU employees are on administrative leave, after they were arrested accused of making an illegal video recording of a nude person. Police say 47-year old Peter Rosen and 39-year old Barry Wilson illegally made the video. The two suspects are Pitt State employees. Rosen is an Associate Professor and Chair of Accounting and Computer Information Systems, and Wilson an Associate Professor and Chair of Graphics and Imaging Technology. ...More >>
PSU PROFESSORS ARRESTED Two PSU employees are on administrative leave, after they were arrested accused of making an illegal video recording of a nude person. Police say 47-year old Peter Rosen and 39-year old Barry Wilson illegally made the video. The two suspects are Pitt State employees. Rosen is an Associate Professor and Chair of Accounting and Computer Information Systems, and Wilson an Associate Professor and Chair of Graphics and Imaging Technology. ...More >>
Holiday baked goods were for sale at First Community Church in Joplin this Sunday. Cookies, muffins, pie, banana bread, carrot cake, and other sweet treats were for sale as part of an annual charity event.More >>
Holiday baked goods were for sale at First Community Church in Joplin this Sunday. Cookies, muffins, pie, banana bread, carrot cake, and other sweet treats were for sale as part of an annual charity event.More >>
As Christmas gets closer, holiday fairs are popping up all over the four states!More >>
As Christmas gets closer, holiday fairs are popping up all over the four states!More >>