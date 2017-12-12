SOY LADY: Edamame and Corn Salsa

Quantcast

Updated:

Edamame and Corn Salsa

Recipe submitted by: Margaret Miller, Burdett, KS

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cups shelled edamame, cooked
  • 1 cup corn
  • 3 small tomatoes, diced
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • ½ cup diced red onion
  • 1 tablespoons vegetable oil or olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons lime juice
  • Salt and Pepper

Directions: 

  • Combine all ingredients and refrigerate at least two hours.  
  • Serve with pita or tortilla chips.

2017 Kansas State Fair First Place - Kansas Soybean Commission Contest

