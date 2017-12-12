SOY LADY: Edamame and Corn Salsa

Tuesday, December 12 2017 8:39 AM EST2017-12-12 13:39:23 GMT
Edamame and Corn Salsa Recipe submitted by: Margaret Miller, Burdett, KS Ingredients: 1 ½ cups shelled edamame, cooked 1 cup corn 3 small tomatoes, diced ¼ cup chopped cilantro ½ cup diced red onion 1 tablespoons vegetable oil or olive oil 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar 2 teaspoons lime juice Salt and Pepper Directions: Combine all ingredients and refrigerate at least two hours. Serve with pita or tortilla chips. 2...More >>
Wednesday, September 6 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-09-06 17:51:05 GMT
FRENCH VANILLA DONUTS Michael Favor, Madison, Kansas YOUTH CHAMPION and SOY AWARD Sponsored by Kansas Soybean Commission INGREDIENTS ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened 1 cup granulated sugar 2 large eggs 1½ cups King Arthur® Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 1½ cups King Arthur® White Whole Wheat Flour 4½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon instant cappuccino powder, French vanilla 1 cup soymilk ¼ tea...
Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:16:31 GMT
1 cup margarine 1 cup granulated sugar ½ brown sugar 2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 cup dried cherries 1 cup vanilla yogurt baking chips Combine in large bowl margarine and sugars and cream until well blended. Add eggs one at a time and vanilla. Sift together soy flour blend and baking powder; add gradually to creamed mixture. Stir in dried cherries and yogurt chips. Spread mixture into greased 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan....
Tuesday, March 14 2017 2:06 PM EDT2017-03-14 18:06:24 GMT
½ cup margarine, softened 1 cup sugar 3 eggs 1 cup soy sour cream ½ cup mashed banana 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda ¼ tsp salt 2 cups blueberries Cream margarine and sugar in large bowl. Add eggs one at a time and beat until light and fluffy. Add sour cream and mashed banana. Combine the dry ingredients. Add half of dry ingredients and half of blueberries to the creamed mixture and stir to blend. Repeat with remaining ...
Tuesday, February 14 2017 3:58 PM EST2017-02-14 20:58:17 GMT
1 tablespoon instant espresso granules 2 teaspoons vanilla 2 8-ounce packages soy cream cheese, softened 1 cup powdered sugar ¼ cup caramel topping 1 6-oz chocolate cookie crust, 8-inch Combine in small bowl espresso granules and vanilla; stir to dissolve and set aside. In medium bowl mix soy cream cheese and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Add caramel topping and dissolved espresso mixture; thoroughly blend. Pour mixture into prepared chocolate cookie crust. Refri...More >>
Tuesday, November 8 2016 5:26 PM EST2016-11-08 22:26:07 GMT
· ½ cup soy flour · ½ cup oat flour · ¾ cup quick rolled oats · ½ teaspoon baking powder · ½ teaspoon baking soda · ½ teaspoon salt · ½ cup sugar · ? cup canola oil · ? cup vanilla soy milk · ½ teaspoon vanilla extract · 1 small banana, mashed · ¼ cup chopped, roasted, salted soybeans · ½ cup semisweet chocolate chip...
Thursday, October 29 2015 5:01 PM EDT2015-10-29 21:01:28 GMT
SLOW COOKER CHICKEN AND BLACK BEAN CRISPY TACOS1 can (15 oz.) black soybeans, drained and rinsed1 can (10 oz.) tomatoes with mild green chilies1 package (1 pound) boneless, skinless chicken breasts1 package (1¼ oz.) taco seasoning12 taco shells, warmOptional toppings: shredded lettuce, cabbage and cheese, chopped tomatoes, sour cream, salsa1. Spray slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray.2. Place black soybeans and mild green chilies in slow cooker. 3. Place taco seasoning...More >>
