SOY LADY: Edamame and Corn Salsa

½ cup margarine, softened 1 cup sugar 3 eggs 1 cup soy sour cream ½ cup mashed banana 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda ¼ tsp salt 2 cups blueberries Cream margarine and sugar in large bowl. Add eggs one at a time and beat until light and fluffy. Add sour cream and mashed banana. Combine the dry ingredients. Add half of dry ingredients and half of blueberries to the creamed mixture and stir to blend. Repeat with remaining ...