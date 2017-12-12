Pittsburg Man Rescued in Overnight Fire

Pittsburg Fire Department rescue a man from a fire. The fire department arrived at 514 W Forest Street, Pittsburg after midnight to flames engulfing the home. Three people already escaped the structure fire before crews arrived.

Police dispatch advised fire crews there was a man trapped inside the home. Once crews located the man two fire fighters were able to break a window and pull him out safety.

According to the press release the residents of the home were sleeping when the fire started. The residents grandson and his girlfriend woke and alerted the others to get out of the house.

The man and his wife were sleeping downstairs. The wife was able to get out but the man became trapped.

The man is recovering at a local hospital from smoke inhalation.

Pittsburg Fire Chief Mike Simons credits the police dispatch and fire crews working together to save the mans life.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Neighboring homes on both sides sustained damage.