Family in Need to Get Help from Toybox and Salvation Army

We often say Christmas is for kids but that also includes teens and even they enjoy gifts.

A Carterville couple is working hard to make ends meet but the family will need help from the KOAM-TV Toybox and the Salvation Army.

The Sarrgent family was recently shooting some hoops at the Joplin Salvation Army.

The Carterville family's four girls love the traditions of Christmas and opening stockings as a family.

Shelby Sarrgent explained, "Our younger sister Bailey, she just loves it!

It's just worth it to see the look on her face on Christmas morning and my other sisters too. We're all really excited about it."

But their parents, who are both working now, say Christmas couldn't happen without Toybox donations.

Rick and Melissa said, "Our house isn't real energy efficient. It takes a lot to heat it and to cool it to pay our bills our house payment and everything. It's a struggle just being an everyday family."

While many people will donate balls and bats, the Sarrgent teens have other interests

13 year old Emily said, "I like coloring so I like a lot of crayons and stuff." She also likes posters.

Her sister Shelby said, "I'm not the average teen. I really like to read while others are like I want my phone, I want a lot of stuff like that. I love music."

Older sister Shyanne likes music too and headphones break easily

She laughed saying, "Like really fast!" We asked, "Ear buds are a good gift?"

Shyanne nodded, "A really good one."

Thanks to Toybox, Christmas is for teens too.

Shyanne commented, "I think it makes us feel like we're still kids and we also like to get stuff. And I guess it also makes us feel like we're appreciated still."

Melissa added, "To see their smiles on Christmas really means a lot." And dad Rick chimed in saying, "It means more to me seeing my kids open something. The expressions on their face."

