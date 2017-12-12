Quantcast

Joplin Police Department Officer Testing - (posted 12/11/2017) - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Police Department Officer Testing - (posted 12/11/2017)

Joplin Police Department Officer Testing - (posted 12/11/2017)

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

POLICE OFFICER TESTING - JANUARY 27TH, 2018

Please pick up a Background Packet when you drop off application, or see below and you can download one! These will need to be filled out and returned the day of the test.

Application Deadline: Open until test date

TEST: 8: 00 a.m. January 27th, 2018

Physical Agility Test: 8:00 a.m. January 27th, 2018

Written Test: January 27th, 2018, To follow physical Agility Test

LOCATION: Joplin Memorial Hall - 212 W 8th St, Joplin, MO 64801

For the Physical, please wear proper attire for running and check out the Physical Applicant Guide below.

Minimum criteria for applicants to PARTICIPATE in departmental testing:

1. Minimum of 20 years of age.

2. Possession of current Missouri P.O.S.T. certification PREFERRED however other applicants will be considered (The City of Joplin possibly will pay for Academy) after meeting preliminary requirements including physical, written exam, background checks polygraph testing, medical screening, psychological testing, and staff interviews.

3. No previous felony convictions or misdemeanors involving domestic violence or moral turpitude.

4. Possess a valid driver's license and a good driving record.

PREFER two (2) years law enforcement experience and/or an Associate degree in Law Enforcement, Police Science or closely related field.

Successful completion on test scores and a preliminary background investigation, some applicants will be placed on an "eligibility" list for one year for hiring purposes based on testing; all others will receive letters on when to test again in the future. The expected duration of the initial selection process will vary from 6 to 18 weeks.

To participate in testing, applications must be received in the Human Resources Office, City of Joplin, 602 S. Main Street, Joplin, MO 64801 before test or take to the test site day of test. Applications may be obtained at the Human Resources Office or on the web www.joplinmo.org. Applications are taken all year long and applicants will be notified when a test is schedule IF they have an application in.

Starting annual salary for Police Officer II -$34,572 as earned with excellent benefits including a contributory retirement plan for those with P.O.S.T certification and experience.

Starting annual salary for Police Officer I -$31,360 as earned with excellent benefits including a contributory retirement plan for those with P.O.S.T certification and no experience.

Starting annual salary for Police Officer Trainee -$29,865 as earned with excellent benefits including a contributory retirement plan for those whom do not possess P.O.S.T certification. These candidates will be sent through the Academy by the City of Joplin.

The City of Joplin is an Affirmative Action, Equal Opportunity, and ADA Employer. Previous applicants who were disqualified for background deficiencies will not be reconsidered, unless they are notified in writing by Human Resources, designating them as eligible for retest.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-13-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-13-17

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:57 AM EST2017-12-13 13:57:58 GMT
    FARMERS’ BILL OF RIGHTS Representatives from Missouri's Democratic party visit Joplin to discuss planned legislation for farmers.  Democrats have called their legislation the "Farmers’ Bill of Rights," and it includes three components.  One of them is the "right to rural opportunity."  Representatives from Missouri's Republican party issued a statement to KOAM and the statement did not address specific parts of the proposed legislation...More >>
    FARMERS’ BILL OF RIGHTS Representatives from Missouri's Democratic party visit Joplin to discuss planned legislation for farmers.  Democrats have called their legislation the "Farmers’ Bill of Rights," and it includes three components.  One of them is the "right to rural opportunity."  Representatives from Missouri's Republican party issued a statement to KOAM and the statement did not address specific parts of the proposed legislation...More >>

  • Missouri Democrats Propose "Farmer's Bill of Rights" During Joplin Visit

    Missouri Democrats Propose "Farmer's Bill of Rights" During Joplin Visit

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 8:05 PM EST2017-12-13 01:05:27 GMT

    Democrats hope to introduce this farming legislation to the Capitol in January.  

    More >>

    Democrats hope to introduce this farming legislation to the Capitol in January.  

    More >>

  • Family in Need to Get Help from Toybox and Salvation Army

    Family in Need to Get Help from Toybox and Salvation Army

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:31 PM EST2017-12-12 22:31:05 GMT

    We often say Christmas is for kids but that also includes teens and even they enjoy gifts.       A Carterville couple is working hard to make ends meet but the family will need help from the KOAM-TV Toybox  and the Salvation Army.  

    More >>

    We often say Christmas is for kids but that also includes teens and even they enjoy gifts.       A Carterville couple is working hard to make ends meet but the family will need help from the KOAM-TV Toybox  and the Salvation Army.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.