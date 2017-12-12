Joplin Police Department Officer Testing - (posted 12/11/2017)

POLICE OFFICER TESTING - JANUARY 27TH, 2018

Please pick up a Background Packet when you drop off application, or see below and you can download one! These will need to be filled out and returned the day of the test.

Application Deadline: Open until test date

TEST: 8: 00 a.m. January 27th, 2018

Physical Agility Test: 8:00 a.m. January 27th, 2018

Written Test: January 27th, 2018, To follow physical Agility Test

LOCATION: Joplin Memorial Hall - 212 W 8th St, Joplin, MO 64801

For the Physical, please wear proper attire for running and check out the Physical Applicant Guide below.

Minimum criteria for applicants to PARTICIPATE in departmental testing:

1. Minimum of 20 years of age.

2. Possession of current Missouri P.O.S.T. certification PREFERRED however other applicants will be considered (The City of Joplin possibly will pay for Academy) after meeting preliminary requirements including physical, written exam, background checks polygraph testing, medical screening, psychological testing, and staff interviews.

3. No previous felony convictions or misdemeanors involving domestic violence or moral turpitude.

4. Possess a valid driver's license and a good driving record.

PREFER two (2) years law enforcement experience and/or an Associate degree in Law Enforcement, Police Science or closely related field.

Successful completion on test scores and a preliminary background investigation, some applicants will be placed on an "eligibility" list for one year for hiring purposes based on testing; all others will receive letters on when to test again in the future. The expected duration of the initial selection process will vary from 6 to 18 weeks.

To participate in testing, applications must be received in the Human Resources Office, City of Joplin, 602 S. Main Street, Joplin, MO 64801 before test or take to the test site day of test. Applications may be obtained at the Human Resources Office or on the web www.joplinmo.org. Applications are taken all year long and applicants will be notified when a test is schedule IF they have an application in.

Starting annual salary for Police Officer II -$34,572 as earned with excellent benefits including a contributory retirement plan for those with P.O.S.T certification and experience.

Starting annual salary for Police Officer I -$31,360 as earned with excellent benefits including a contributory retirement plan for those with P.O.S.T certification and no experience.

Starting annual salary for Police Officer Trainee -$29,865 as earned with excellent benefits including a contributory retirement plan for those whom do not possess P.O.S.T certification. These candidates will be sent through the Academy by the City of Joplin.

The City of Joplin is an Affirmative Action, Equal Opportunity, and ADA Employer. Previous applicants who were disqualified for background deficiencies will not be reconsidered, unless they are notified in writing by Human Resources, designating them as eligible for retest.