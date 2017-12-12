Quantcast

2018 Legislative Send Off Lunch - hosted by Pittsburg Area Chamb - KOAM TV 7

2018 Legislative Send Off Lunch - hosted by Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce

2018 Legislative Send Off Lunch - hosted by Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 12 PM - 1 PM

Pittsburg State Alumni and Constituent Relations

401 E Ford St, Pittsburg, Kansas 66762

Hear from local legislators and learn about the main issues on the docket for the 2018 Legislative Session.

RSVP's are required and may be made by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 620-231-1000. Lunch is $10.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-13-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-13-17

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:57 AM EST2017-12-13 13:57:58 GMT
    FARMERS’ BILL OF RIGHTS Representatives from Missouri's Democratic party visit Joplin to discuss planned legislation for farmers.  Democrats have called their legislation the "Farmers’ Bill of Rights," and it includes three components.  One of them is the "right to rural opportunity."  Representatives from Missouri's Republican party issued a statement to KOAM and the statement did not address specific parts of the proposed legislation...More >>
    FARMERS’ BILL OF RIGHTS Representatives from Missouri's Democratic party visit Joplin to discuss planned legislation for farmers.  Democrats have called their legislation the "Farmers’ Bill of Rights," and it includes three components.  One of them is the "right to rural opportunity."  Representatives from Missouri's Republican party issued a statement to KOAM and the statement did not address specific parts of the proposed legislation...More >>

  • Missouri Democrats Propose "Farmer's Bill of Rights" During Joplin Visit

    Missouri Democrats Propose "Farmer's Bill of Rights" During Joplin Visit

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 8:05 PM EST2017-12-13 01:05:27 GMT

    Democrats hope to introduce this farming legislation to the Capitol in January.  

    More >>

    Democrats hope to introduce this farming legislation to the Capitol in January.  

    More >>

  • Family in Need to Get Help from Toybox and Salvation Army

    Family in Need to Get Help from Toybox and Salvation Army

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:31 PM EST2017-12-12 22:31:05 GMT

    We often say Christmas is for kids but that also includes teens and even they enjoy gifts.       A Carterville couple is working hard to make ends meet but the family will need help from the KOAM-TV Toybox  and the Salvation Army.  

    More >>

    We often say Christmas is for kids but that also includes teens and even they enjoy gifts.       A Carterville couple is working hard to make ends meet but the family will need help from the KOAM-TV Toybox  and the Salvation Army.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.