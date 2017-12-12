Hospital Volunteers Give Newborns Santa Hats

Some newborns at the NICU and nursery at Freeman Hospital in Joplin received their very own Santa hats. Hospital volunteers knitted 185 hats together for babies born in December. Not only does it prepare the infants for their first Christmas -- but also warms their mothers' hearts.

New mother Morgan Wilson says, "Someone took time to make it for her and even though I don't know who made hers its still there is a little bond there that they took time out of their day to make her a hat."

This was the tenth year the volunteers made the hats.