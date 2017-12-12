Quantcast

Make Your Weekends Better - courtesy of the Pittsburg & Salina Police Departments

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Here is how you can make them better:

1) Call your Mom & Dad (They won't be here forever)

2) Give your children a hug and tell them you love them

3) Do a good deed without announcing it on FB

4) Treat people in the same manner you would want to be treated

5) Don't leave your animals outside in the cold

We are sure there are many more but let's start with these five!

