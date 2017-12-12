Missouri Democrats Propose "Farmer's Bill of Rights" During Joplin Visit

Representatives from Missouri's Democratic Party visited Joplin to discuss upcoming legislation called the "Farmer's Bill of Rights." Democrats say it's all about common sense, but Republicans feel this is all about politics.

Listen up.

"I am an independent farmer," says Bob Glenn.

That's a proud "roar" coming from Glenn, a cattle farmer, to be exact.

"We don't have contracts to fulfill. We go to the local sale barn," says Glenn.

But Glenn says his way of business is being gobbled-up by big corporations.

"Four or Five beef packers kill 80 percent of the livestock, 80 percent of the beef in this country," says Glenn. "That means they can tell you what your product is worth."

From beef to pork...

"Smithfield Food is actually a company owned by the Chinese government. So, the Chinese government owns the single largest producer of hogs in Missouri," says Stephen Webber, Chair of the Missouri Democratic Party.

Missouri Democrats say it's time the State bans foreign ownership of farms. Part of the Democrats' proposed Farmer's Bill of Rights includes the "Right to Rural Opportunity."

"When you lose family farms, you lose local small businesses. When you lose local small businesses, you lose your tax base. When you lose your tax base, you lose your schools. Ultimately, when you lose schools, you start losing your people," says Webber.

The proposed legislation is up for a sure debate.

"We've seen a lot of opposition from corporate agriculture already, and the Republican Party, which is controlled by these ag interests," says Webber.

But a representative from Missouri's Republican Party says in a statement, "Unlike the Democrats, we don't need an unveiling of what we are doing for Missouri agriculture---voters already understand it and have for many years. After losing rural Missouri by historic margins in 2016, it's comical that the Missouri Democrat Party now things a press release ... makes them the Party of farmers. The Missouri Republican Party always has and always will stand with Missouri farmers ... not just when it's politically convenient."

Democrats hope to introduce this farming legislation to the Capitol in January.

In the statement to us, the Missouri Republican Party did not address specifics of the proposed Democrat legislation.

