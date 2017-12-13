Three Gorillas Earn MIAA Recognition

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Pittsburg State University track & field athlete claimed MIAA Athlete of the Week honors for their efforts in the opening competition of the 2017-18 indoor track & field season. Jena Black claimed MIAA Women's Field Athlete of the Week, while Courtney Nelson garnered MIAA Women's Track Athlete of the Week. Juanté Baldwin also claimed MIAA Men's Track Athlete of the Week honors.

Black, a sophomore from Halstead, Kan., posted the top mark in NCAA Division II in the shot put in the opening weekend of action, recording a winning mark of 51 feet, 7 inches at the Crimson & Gold Invitational Saturday (Dec. 9) at the Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg.  Black automatically qualified to indoor nationals with the mark and attained a personal-best throw as well. She also placed second in the weight throw, earning a provisional qualifying mark with a PR toss of 56-4.5.

Nelson, a senior from Oklahoma City, Okla., posted the fastest time in NCAA Division II in the 60 meter hurdles, racing to victory in 8.40 seconds Saturday. Nelson automatically qualified to indoor nationals with the fast time.  She also ran the anchor leg for Pitt State's 4x400m relay, which posted the fourth-fastest time in Division II this season (3:48.84).

Baldwin, a senior from Kansas City, Mo., posted the fastest time in NCAA Division II in the 60 meters Saturday, racing to victory in 6.65 seconds.  Baldwin automatically qualified to indoor nationals with the fast time and also broke the Pitt State record in the 60 meters in the process.

