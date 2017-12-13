Pitt State Shoots for Back to Back Wins

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team will return to the John Lance Arena hardwood Saturday (Dec. 16) for a non-conference match-up against Baptist Bible College. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. (CST).



The Records

The Gorillas enter Saturday's action with a 6-5 overall record.



Pitt State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 77-66 home win against MIAA rival Lincoln University last Saturday (Dec. 9).



The Gorillas opened the 2017-18 campaign with a pair of wins over Minnesota State (90-80) and St. Cloud State (72-62) in the MIAA/NSIC Conference Challenge Nov. 10-11 in Pittsburg.



Pitt State added a 90-50 home victory over NAIA member Haskell on Nov. 15, before dropping a 104-95 road decision to Arkansas Fort Smith last Saturday (Nov. 18). The Gorillas rebounded with a decisive 88-69 win over Newman University on Nov. 21 in the MIAA Challenge at Kansas City, Mo.



Pitt State split a pair of games at the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic at St. Petersburg, Fla., Nov. 24-25, defeating the University of Tampa, 86-78, on Nov. 24 before falling to Eckerd College, 114-105, the next night.



The Gorillas opened their conference slate with a pair of tightly-contested road losses, falling in overtime to the University of Nebraska-Kearney (101-89) on Nov. 30 and by three points to Fort Hays State University (77-74) on Dec. 2.



Lindenwood University pulled out a 90-85 win over Pitt State on Dec. 7, before the Gorillas rebounded two days later against Lincoln.



Head Coach Kim Anderson

Pittsburg State's Kim Anderson is in his first season leading the Gorillas. He has a 6-5 record. Anderson (Missouri, '79) became the Gorillas' 15th all-time head coach on Apr. 10, 2017, after coaching the past three seasons at his alma mater – the University of Missouri.



He has a 307-167 (.648) record in 16 seasons as a collegiate head coach, including the 2014 NCAA Division II National Championship as head coach at the University of Central Missouri as well as two more Division II Final Four appearances (2007, 2009) while compiling a 274-95 (.743) record at the school.



Anderson led UCM to seven trips to the NCAA Division II National Tournament and seven 20-win seasons. In his final season with the Mules he guided the squad to a 30-5 overall record and the D2 national title.



His Mules teams captured six MIAA regular season titles (2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014) and four MIAA Tournament titles (2005, 2007, 2009, 2013).



He was selected the MIAA Coach of the Year in 2005 and 2010, and the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year in 2014.



Series History

The Gorillas will meet Baptist Bible College for the second time Saturday. Pitt State claimed a 65-61 decision over BBC in the only previous meeting 35 years ago – on Jan. 19, 1982.



All-Time Victories

Pitt State has compiled a 1411-1170 (.547) all-time record in 109 seasons of intercollegiate play. The Gorillas rank 15th on the NCAA Division II wins list (1409).



Scouting the Gorillas

Pitt State enters Saturday's match-up averaging 86.5 points per game and shooting 47.4 percent from the field. The Gorillas lead the MIAA in scoring.



Pitt State has three players averaging in double figures on the season: senior guard/forward Xavier Adams (18.0 ppg), junior guard Donovan Franklin (17.6 ppg) and junior guard Grant Lozoya (12.6 ppg).



Adams is averaging 18.0 points and a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game. He also is shooting 51.2 percent from the floor (66-129). Adams (6-6, 215) ranks seventh in the MIAA in scoring, sixth in the conference in rebounding and 11th in the league in field goal percentage (.512).



He posted a double-double with team highs of 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Gorillas victory against SCSU on Nov. 11; and he scored a season-high 30 points vs. Eckerd on Nov. 25.



Adams has posted double doubles in each of the Gorillas' last two contests, contributing 19 points and 10 rebounds against Lindenwood (Dec. 7) and 11 points and 10 rebounds against Lincoln (Dec. 9).



Adams joined the Gorillas from the University of New Mexico. He started 14 of 77 career games in three seasons for the Lobos. The Flower Mound, Texas, native averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2015-16. He contributed 3.9 points per game as a junior in 2016-17 before suffering a season-ending injury in early January.



Franklin (6-5, 205) scored a game-high 30 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds in his Pitt State debut against MSU on Nov. 10. The St. Louis, Mo., native is shooting 49.6 percent from the field (57-115) and 86.3 percent from the free throw line (63-73). Franklin, who ranks ninth in the MIAA in scoring, also averages 3.7 rebounds per game. He has converted 17 of 42 attempts from 3-point range (.405).



Franklin has averaged 23.0 points per game in Pitt State's last two outings.



Franklin joined the Gorillas from Indiana State University. He averaged 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 26 games for the Sycamores in 2016-17. He averaged 14.9 points a game as a freshman at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla.



Lozoya scored a season-high 22 points against Tampa on Nov. 24 and he has dished out a team-leading 36 assists (3.3 apg) and snared a team-high 15 steals (1.4 spg). He ranks 12th in the MIAA in assists.



Lozoya (6-3, 180) came to Pitt State after three years at Stetson University. The Agoura Hills, Calif., native averaged 9.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game as a freshman for the Hatters in 2014-15, earning All-Freshman honors form the Atlantic Sun Conference. He contributed 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds as a sophomore in 2015-16, before exercising a medical redshirt in 2016-17.



The Gorillas have five additional players scoring between 5.4 and 9.8 points a game: junior forward Demetrius Levarity (9.8 ppg), junior guard Jabari Antwine (8.8 ppg), senior guard Jaxon Holden (8.3 ppg), junior guard Mar'Qywell Jackson (5.4 ppg) and junior center Deitrich Cole, Jr. (5.4 ppg).



The Gorillas have two additional players scoring more than eight points a game: and senior guard Jaxon Holden (8.3 ppg).



Levarity is contributing 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He did not play in Pitt State's opener against MSU. The New Orleans, La., native is shooting 44.6 percent from the field (33-74), including 44.0 percent from 3-point range (11-25). He also has blocked a team-leading nine shots (0.9 bpg)



Levarity (6-7, 210) transferred to Pitt State from Sam Houston State University, where he redshirted in 2016-17. He contributed 15.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Southeastern Illinois College.



Anwine scored a game-high 15 points in the Gorillas lopsided win against Haskell on Nov. 15. For the season, he is averaging 8.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in eight games played.



Antwine (6-1, 155) averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.9 steals as a sophomore at Moberly Area Community College in 2016-17, earning second-team All-Region and All-Conference honors. The Chicago native also made 35 3-point field goals, converting 44.9 percent of his long range-shots (35-78).



Holden is contributing 8.3 points per game and shooting 55.1 percent from the field (27-49). He has knocked down 16 of 37 3-point field goal attempts (.432).



Holden (6-1, 180) scored a season-high 18 points against UAFS on Nov. 18. He started 13 games for the Gorillas a year ago, averaging 10.5 points per game. Holden missed 14 games due to injury.



The Flower Mound, Texas, native has started 34 of 45 career games for the Gorillas, after transferring to Pitt State following his freshman season from Stephen F. Austin University.



Jackson, a Detroit native, is averaging 5.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He scored a season-high 19 points in the Gorillas win over Newman on Nov. 21.



Jackson (6-5, 195) contributed 11.5 points per game at Moberly Area Community College, helping the Greyhounds to a 27-5 overall record a year ago. He knocked down 42 3-pointers on the season during his sophomore campaign.



Cole is shooting 57.1 percent from the floor (20-35) and averaging 4.6 rebounds in eight games played.



Cole (6-10, 240), also a Detroit native, averaged 2.5 points and shot 55 percent from the field at Moberly Area Community College last season. He also averaged 2.4 rebounds and recorded 11 blocked shots on the year.



Pitt State Probable Starters

F 21 Xavier Adams, 6-6, 215, Sr., Flower Mound, Texas

F 5 Demetrius Levarity, 6-7, 210, Jr., New Orleans, La.

G 2 Grant Lozoya, 6-3, 180, Jr., Agoura Hills, Calif.

G 3 Donovan Franklin, 6-5, 205, Jr., St. Louis, Mo.

G 25 Jaxon Holden, 6-1, 180, Sr., Flower Mound, Texas