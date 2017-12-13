Joplin Tops Webb City, Moves to 6-0

It appears the Joplin Eagles are the real deal.

Joplin moved to 6-0 on Tuesday night, beating the Webb City Cardinals 64-56. With the loss, Webb City falls to 3-2 on the season.

Already in this young season the Eagles have wins against Nevada (Carthage Invitational Championship), Carthage (48-44) and Webb City (64-56). Those are all impressive wins for a team that relies pretty heavily on underclassmen.

Next up for Joplin, they'll be at home looking for a 7-0 start in their Ozark Conference opener against Lebanon, with tip-off coming around 7:30.