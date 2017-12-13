7 Pittsburg Improves to 2-0

The 7th ranked Pittsburg Purple Dragons are now 2-0 to start the season. On Tuesday the Dragons beat Independence 64-56. For the Bulldogs it was their 4th straight loss to begin the season.

Sophomore Gavyn Elkamil led the way for Pittsburg, scoring 20 points. Senior Chase Curtis added 17.

Next up for the Purple Dragons, they'll be on the road against Parsons on Friday night.