WILDCAT WEDNESDAY - Food Safety

The CDC estimates 48 million people get sick, 128 thousand are hospitalized, and 3 thousand die from food borne diseases each year in the United States. This morning KOAM’s Michael Hayslip talks about food safety especially around the holidays with K-State Extension agent Barbara Ames.

Here are four basic food safety principles Ames advises every family should use in their home:

CLEAN : Wash hands and surfaces often

SEPARATE : Don't cross-contaminate!

COOK : Cook to proper temperature

CHILL : Refrigerate promptly

For more information about ways to clean, separate, cook, and chill to keep food safe, check out:

http://www.fightbac.org/

http://www.choosemyplate.gov/food-safety