Quantcast

WILDCAT WEDNESDAY - Food Safety - KOAM TV 7

WILDCAT WEDNESDAY - Food Safety

Updated:

The CDC estimates 48 million people get sick, 128 thousand are hospitalized, and 3 thousand die from food borne diseases each year in the United States.  This morning KOAM’s Michael Hayslip talks about food safety especially around the holidays with K-State Extension agent Barbara Ames. 

Here are four basic food safety principles Ames advises every family should use in their home:

  • CLEAN: Wash hands and surfaces often
  • SEPARATE: Don't cross-contaminate!
  • COOK: Cook to proper temperature
  • CHILL: Refrigerate promptly

For more information about ways to clean, separate, cook, and chill to keep food safe, check out:

http://www.fightbac.org/

http://www.choosemyplate.gov/food-safety

  • Other RecipesMore>>

  • WILDCAT WEDNESDAY - Food Safety

    WILDCAT WEDNESDAY - Food Safety

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:55 AM EST2017-12-13 13:55:54 GMT
    The CDC estimates 48 million people get sick, 128 thousand are hospitalized, and 3 thousand die from food borne diseases each year in the United States.  This morning KOAM’s Michael Hayslip talks about food safety especially around the holidays with K-State Extension agent Barbara Ames.  Here are four basic food safety principles Ames advises every family should use in their home: CLEAN: Wash hands and surfaces often SEPARATE: Don't cross-contaminate! ...More >>
    The CDC estimates 48 million people get sick, 128 thousand are hospitalized, and 3 thousand die from food borne diseases each year in the United States.  This morning KOAM’s Michael Hayslip talks about food safety especially around the holidays with K-State Extension agent Barbara Ames.  Here are four basic food safety principles Ames advises every family should use in their home: CLEAN: Wash hands and surfaces often SEPARATE: Don't cross-contaminate! ...More >>

  • Box Office Dec 8-10

    Box Office Dec 8-10

    Monday, December 11 2017 8:40 AM EST2017-12-11 13:40:15 GMT
    HOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE Weekend of December 8-10, 2017 Coco                                  $18.3 Million Justice League                   $9.6 Million Wonder             ...More >>
    HOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE Weekend of December 8-10, 2017 Coco                                  $18.3 Million Justice League                   $9.6 Million Wonder             ...More >>

  • Pet Connection 12-6

    Pet Connection 12-6

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 9:02 AM EST2017-12-06 14:02:12 GMT
    Meet Toby and Daisy! We're joined by these two Dachshunds this morning along with Mary Ann and Pete Schlau of the Golden Paw Animal Rescue as we try to find both of them a forever home.   Toby is a 6-year-old Dachshund. He is neutered and up to date on his shots. Daisy is a 6 to 7-year-old Dachshund mix.  She is spayed and up to date on her shots as well. Here's a link to Golden Paw's facebook page for more details.More >>
    Meet Toby and Daisy! We're joined by these two Dachshunds this morning along with Mary Ann and Pete Schlau of the Golden Paw Animal Rescue as we try to find both of them a forever home.   Toby is a 6-year-old Dachshund. He is neutered and up to date on his shots. Daisy is a 6 to 7-year-old Dachshund mix.  She is spayed and up to date on her shots as well. Here's a link to Golden Paw's facebook page for more details.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.