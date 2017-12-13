Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-13-17 - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-13-17

Updated:

FARMERS’ BILL OF RIGHTS

  • Representatives from Missouri's Democratic party visit Joplin to discuss planned legislation for farmers.  Democrats have called their legislation the "Farmers’ Bill of Rights," and it includes three components.  One of them is the "right to rural opportunity."  Representatives from Missouri's Republican party issued a statement to KOAM and the statement did not address specific parts of the proposed legislation.

PITTSBURG HOUSE FIRE

  • A fire late Monday night claimed the home of a Pittsburg family.  The fire happened in the 500 Block of West Forest Street.  A family of four was in the home.  Three of them were able to get out before firefighters arrived, while a man inside was rescued by two firefighters.  He was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.  The fire did damage some nearby homes.  A cause has yet to be determined.

AL FRANKEN REPLACEMENT

  • Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton is expected to name a replacement for Al Franken today, after the two-term senator resigned last week amid sexual misconduct allegations.  Governor Dayton is under pressure to keep the seat in democratic hands and appoint someone who has a good shot at winning a special election for the seat next November.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-13-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-13-17

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:57 AM EST2017-12-13 13:57:58 GMT
    FARMERS’ BILL OF RIGHTS Representatives from Missouri's Democratic party visit Joplin to discuss planned legislation for farmers.  Democrats have called their legislation the "Farmers’ Bill of Rights," and it includes three components.  One of them is the "right to rural opportunity."  Representatives from Missouri's Republican party issued a statement to KOAM and the statement did not address specific parts of the proposed legislation...More >>
    FARMERS’ BILL OF RIGHTS Representatives from Missouri's Democratic party visit Joplin to discuss planned legislation for farmers.  Democrats have called their legislation the "Farmers’ Bill of Rights," and it includes three components.  One of them is the "right to rural opportunity."  Representatives from Missouri's Republican party issued a statement to KOAM and the statement did not address specific parts of the proposed legislation...More >>

  • Missouri Democrats Propose "Farmer's Bill of Rights" During Joplin Visit

    Missouri Democrats Propose "Farmer's Bill of Rights" During Joplin Visit

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 8:05 PM EST2017-12-13 01:05:27 GMT

    Democrats hope to introduce this farming legislation to the Capitol in January.  

    More >>

    Democrats hope to introduce this farming legislation to the Capitol in January.  

    More >>

  • Family in Need to Get Help from Toybox and Salvation Army

    Family in Need to Get Help from Toybox and Salvation Army

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:31 PM EST2017-12-12 22:31:05 GMT

    We often say Christmas is for kids but that also includes teens and even they enjoy gifts.       A Carterville couple is working hard to make ends meet but the family will need help from the KOAM-TV Toybox  and the Salvation Army.  

    More >>

    We often say Christmas is for kids but that also includes teens and even they enjoy gifts.       A Carterville couple is working hard to make ends meet but the family will need help from the KOAM-TV Toybox  and the Salvation Army.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.