SEK NOW Honors Julie Huston as a Wonder Woman

The Southeast Kansas chapter of National Organization for Women (SEK NOW) presented the inaugural SEK Wonder Woman award to Julie Huston of Pittsburg, Kansas, at their annual Christmas party on Friday, December 8. The SEK Wonder Woman award was created to honor a local woman who works to uphold feminist ideals.

Deborah McGeorge said SEK NOW got the idea for the award from another NOW chapter in Kansas. “We heard they were honoring local feminists with an annual banquet, and decided we wanted to do that, too, but put our own spin on it. We thought it would be a great way to highlight the good work so many local women are doing, often quietly and behind the scenes, and how much they contribute to our community.”

Huston was chosen as the first SEK Wonder Woman for her commitment to advancing rights of LGBTQ individuals and ending domestic violence. She was nominated by Megan Yocum.

“There are so many women working with various organizations and individually to improve women's and children's lives in southeast Kansas,” said Lyn Schultze. “We wanted to honor one of them. Julie Huston, a warrior for the LGBTQ community, is a great choice for our first Wonder Woman award.”

As a student at Pittsburg State University, Huston was active with PSU Gay Straight Alliance. She participated in the GSA Prom and the Day of Silence. She is outspoken about being a lesbian and frequently shares her personal battle with her sexuality and coming out as a way to help pave the way for other members of the LGBTQ community. She is an advocate for young adults and works to get intervention programs in schools to help those who are struggling.

Huston is the owner/agent of Farmers Insurance agency in Pittsburg and the owner of Blue Flame Photography. She also makes videos for social media and blogs to show women who are victims of abuse and members of the LGBTQ community that their struggle is temporary, but real. She has offered her agency office as a safe place and made herself available as a sympathetic ear.

“I am very humbled and grateful to be chosen as the first SEK Wonder Woman,” said Huston. “It is a great award from a great organization and I am honored to be the named as the recipient out of a community full of wonderful women.”

As the 2017 recipient of the SEK Wonder Woman award, Huston was honored with a plaque and a $200 donation to a charity of her choice. She picked The Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning young people ages 13-24.

“I chose the Trevor Project because their mission is parallel to my own personal mission,” said Huston. “I believe in being the person you needed when you were younger. When I was a teen I struggled horribly with my sexuality and gender identity.”

“It is a horrible feeling to want to end your life, rather than face the truth of who you are. After finding myself, I knew that I didn't want another young adult to live through what I did. I never wanted a child to feel like they needed to end their life because of who they are. I have made it my personal mission to make sure that no one fights alone. I wanted to be the person that I needed when I was going through this transition.”

“The Trevor Project provides the help these young adults need to find themselves and learn how to live their truths with the end goal always being to eradicate suicide of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning you. There are several organizations that work with the LGBTQ community, but there is no other organization that I hold dearer to my heart than The Trevor Project.”

“Julie is an inspiration to us all,” said McGeorge. “She reminds us that we can each make a difference in our community by focusing on the needs of and making ourselves available for others.”