Senate Examines Federal Judge Nominee for Oklahoma

An American Bar Association committee had determined the nominee for a federal judgeship in Oklahoma City is unqualified to serve.

Now, lawmakers in Washington are considering whether he should be confirmed.

Magistrate Judge Charles Goodwin appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

President Donald Trump nominated Goodwin, but the former chair of the ABA committee wrote in a letter that Goodwin frequently doesn't show up for work until mid-afternoon, raising concerns about the "timely and efficient administration of justice."

Goodwin, a magistrate for four years, says he was disappointed by the ABA's finding. He says he sometimes works from home where he can focus on writing opinions in solitude.

The Senate committee took no action on Goodwin's nomination.



