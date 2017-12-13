Quantcast

Senate Examines Federal Judge Nominee for Oklahoma - KOAM TV 7

Senate Examines Federal Judge Nominee for Oklahoma

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

   An American Bar Association committee had determined the nominee for a federal judgeship in Oklahoma City is unqualified to serve.
    Now, lawmakers in Washington are considering whether he should be confirmed.
    Magistrate Judge Charles Goodwin appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday.
    President Donald Trump nominated Goodwin, but the former chair of the ABA committee wrote in a letter that Goodwin frequently doesn't show up for work until mid-afternoon, raising concerns about the "timely and efficient administration of justice."
    Goodwin, a magistrate for four years, says he was disappointed by the ABA's finding. He says he sometimes works from home where he can focus on writing opinions in solitude.
    The Senate committee took no action on Goodwin's nomination.

    
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.