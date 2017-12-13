Ferguson Missouri Reviews Old Court Cases

Ferguson, Missouri is reviewing thousands of municipal court cases to determine which should be thrown out.

The fatal August 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown prompted a Justice Department investigation that resulted in a consent agreement between Ferguson and the U.S. Department of Justice in 2016.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry on Tuesday heard a status update on that agreement

The agreement requires Ferguson to remedy mistreatment of black residents by the St. Louis suburb's police and court system.

City Attorney Apollo Carey says nearly 8,000 cases dating to before Jan. 1, 2014, are being reviewed.

Generally, only those for more serious crimes like assault or drunken driving will be pursued.

