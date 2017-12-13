ACLU Seeks Re-examination of Sentence in OK Child Abuse Case

An Oklahoma judge cited a technical issue in dismissing a lawsuit to re-examine the case of a woman who failed to report that her boyfriend abused her children.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed the petition calling 33-year-old Tondalao Hall's sentence disproportionate.
In 2006, Hall was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to failing to protect two of her children. The boyfriend pleaded guilty to child abuse and served two years.
Pottawatomie County District Judge John Canavan on Tuesday rejected the petition for a re-examination of the case, saying it was filed in the wrong county.
The ACLU says it will file a new petition.
