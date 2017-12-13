Quantcast

ACLU Seeks Re-examination of Sentence in OK Child Abuse Case - KOAM TV 7

ACLU Seeks Re-examination of Sentence in OK Child Abuse Case

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

   An Oklahoma judge cited a technical issue in dismissing a lawsuit to re-examine the case of a woman who failed to report that her boyfriend abused her children.
    The American Civil Liberties Union filed the petition calling 33-year-old Tondalao Hall's sentence disproportionate.
    In 2006, Hall was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to failing to protect two of her children. The boyfriend pleaded guilty to child abuse and served two years. 
     Pottawatomie County District Judge John Canavan on Tuesday rejected the petition for a re-examination of the case, saying it was filed in the wrong county.
     The ACLU says it will file a new petition.
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.