Wesley House and Salvation Army Distribution - December 14th, 15 - KOAM TV 7

Wesley House and Salvation Army Distribution - December 14th, 15th

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Two Pittsburg non-profit agencies are partnering this week to distribute Christmas food boxes, blankets and toys, helping many low-income Crawford County families to brighten their holidays.

Wesley House and the Pittsburg Salvation Army will host their annual Christmas Distribution on December 14 and 15 at the Pittsburg State University Student Recreation Center/Pittsburg National Guard Armory. The building is located at 2001 S. Rouse Avenue in Pittsburg.

The event will be held from 8-5 p.m. on Thursday, December 14 and from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, December 15 for pre-approved clients. The two helping agencies served 784 families for the Christmas Distribution in 2016.

For more information, contact Pastor Marcee Binder, Executive Director of Wesley House at: 620-341-3708.

