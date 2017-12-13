Natural Grocers Gets Long Line of Customers at Grand Opening

Currently, the intersection of 30th and Michigan in Pittsburg is just a vacant lot. But it's also the upcoming site of the city's next addiction treatment facility.More >>
"I just think you're going to see more and more violence occurring..."More >>
Hundreds of people stood in line this morning outside the new Natural Grocers store in Joplin for its grand opening. After a ribbon cutting, each shopper was given a bag with gift items.More >>
Democrats hope to introduce this farming legislation to the Capitol in January.More >>
Hundreds of people stood in line this morning outside the new Natural Grocers store in Joplin for its grand opening. After a ribbon cutting, each shopper was given a bag with gift items.More >>
We often say Christmas is for kids but that also includes teens and even they enjoy gifts. A Carterville couple is working hard to make ends meet but the family will need help from the KOAM-TV Toybox and the Salvation Army.More >>
Holiday baked goods were for sale at First Community Church in Joplin this Sunday. Cookies, muffins, pie, banana bread, carrot cake, and other sweet treats were for sale as part of an annual charity event.More >>
A burglar was captured after an Oronogo, Missouri homeowner returned while he was in the home.More >>
Labette County, Kansas students of all ages joined more than four hundred million students around the world today taking part in the hour of code. An opportunity to try their hand at coding and programming computer games.More >>
When internship opportunities were too far from home, a class at southeast high school decided to develop its own business. It's called Take Home Meals.More >>
About five hundred families are asking the Joplin Salvation Army for help this Christmas. And with several kids in each family, that can mean thousands of toys are needed. Angel trees play an important role in meeting that need.More >>
The Carthage Salvation Army working to collect toys to help one hundred families this holiday season. It uses toy donations to create a toy store where parents can get just the right item for their child.More >>
A series of appointments and then withdrawn appointments to the Missouri State Board of Education by Governor Eric Greitens inevitably resulted in the outcome he sought which was the firing of Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven. Critics are accusing the republican governor of a power grab.More >>
