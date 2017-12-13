Quantcast

JPD K9 Program Needs Your Help

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Click on the post below by F.M. K9 and type "Joplin Police Department" in the comments - link on the department's Facebook page! Don't do it on our post, you have to go to their post for it to count! They are giving away training of a police dog to the department with the most mentions, valued at about $6,500. One of our most successful K9's is nearing retirement and we plan to replace him anyway, this is a great chance to save that training money and put a new dog on the streets!

Thanks for your help!!!

