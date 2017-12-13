Incident Spotlight - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department (posted 12-13-2017)

Incident Spotlight

On Monday at 8:43am officers responded to a crash at 10th and Joplin. A male occupant of one of the vehicles said that "Big Man" was driving the car and left on foot. It was also determined a female passenger left the car on foot carrying a kid. The driver of the other vehicle had only seen one male but wasn't positive the male driving was the male on scene. The male that said "Big Man" was the driver played a round of musical chairs, first saying he was in... the front passenger seat, then saying he was in the back seat and the female was in the front, then saying he was in the front seat and the female was in the back with the child.

After conferring with witnesses it was determined that the male present was the driver of the vehicle and "Big Man" wasn't. The driver was arrested for obstruction. The female who walked away was later contacted at the hospital and also said "Big Man" was the driver. She later called complaining about the driver being arrested but still wouldn't cooperate. She said she would come down to speak to the officer the next day at the PD. Yesterday, the 32 year old female passenger came to the PD. She continued to say "Big Man" was driving and was arrested for obstruction. In her purse, that she brought to the police department knowing she was going to be in contact with officers and lie to them, was a cut snorting straw and an altered ink pen with both ends cut off, used to snort meth. Both had white powder residue on them. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

At this time, "Big Man" is presumed to be innocent, and the only crime he committed was having friends who would throw him under the bus for their actions.