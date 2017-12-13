Thompson Signs to NEO Volleyball

Wednesday was a big day for College Heights senior Navy Thompson.

Thompson signed her letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to continue her volleyball career in college at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

Thompson was a four year varsity player for the Cougars. She is a well rounded player, playing as libero, setter and outside hitter at CHCS. She was named 1st team All-Conference and 1st team All-District in both her junior and senior seasons. She was also part of the All-Tournament team in the Lamar Tournament three years.

Last season she helped the Cougars go 21-11-2.

Her plan right now is to major in Physical Therapy.