Joplin Police Department Needs Your Help In Online Campaign

     The Joplin Police Department needs your help with its K9 program.
     And all you have to do is mention the department on Facebook.
     There's actually more.

Brannin: "Working a dog, in my opinion, is the best job in the police department."
You could almost sum up this entire story, with that line.
But, then you wouldn't know exactly how you can help the Joplin Police Department.
First, the department needs a new K9...because Officer Adam Brannin's K9, is about to retire.
Officer Adam Brannin, Joplin Police Department: "He's been working the streets since 2009, and he is starting to show some joint issues as he's getting older, he's almost 10 years old."
And even though they'll have to replace his K9, Brannin says they won't be too far apart.
After his dog retires, he'll still live with Brannin.
Brannin: "We have a special bond, I've had him since he was about a year and a half old, he lives with me at my residence, I actually spend more time with him than I do my family."
There are other dogs on the force, and what they do, is why special training, is so important.
Brannin: "We have five working dogs, with the police department, four of those working dogs are trained in narcotics detection and one in explosives, we're utilized all the time by patrol officers and by our Ozark Drug Enforcement Team."
So here's how you can help -- log on to Facebook -- and search for "F.M. K9"
Then you'll find this post, and all you have to do, is comment "Joplin Police Department."
Brannin: "The department with the most comments, like the Joplin Police Department, the most comments wins free training."
That free training, valued at approximately $6,500 dollars, would cover nearly half of the $13,000 total cost...leaving the savings to pay for other department needs.
     The contest runs through December 31st.
     We've put a link on our website.
 

Chris Warner
Reporter

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.