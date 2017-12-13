New Addiction Treatment Center Coming to Pittsburg

Currently, the intersection of 30th and Michigan in Pittsburg is just a vacant lot. But it's also the upcoming site of the city's next addiction treatment facility.

Crawford County residents told the Crawford County Mental Health Center they want more help for area addicts, and the health center listened.

"We needed a stronger residential facility. We needed a stronger crisis component. We needed a stronger social detox component and then primary care. We hope to make the facility able to be expanded to 50 beds, and we only have 25," said the health center's Executive Administrator Richard Pfeiffer.

With the help of the city of Pittsburg, a location has already been secured.

"We want to put them in the most productive environment that they can (have); something that's easy for them to build and an easy place for people to access, and I think that site is that," said Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall.

The Crawford County Board of Commissioners is also helping out by committing one million dollars towards the facility's construction, if the mental health center can raise an additional 1.4 million dollars. One way the center plans on raising that money, is by releasing a book called "Trail of the Warrior," a novel inspired by the true life stories of people recovering from addiction.

The health center's pet dog Rosie, was also a major influence.

"The inspiration of the book came from the concept initially of working with our facility dog Rosie. She had such a solid response from consumers gaining recovery and seeing in her, a nurturer for a return to sobriety, that we started to write the story about her," said Pfeiffer, who is also the book's author.

Pfeiffer believes the facility will open to addicts, some time in 2020.