Lamar Football Headed to Hall of Fame

The Lamar High School football program is headed to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Lamar has made history, becoming the first program in Missouri to win 7 consecutive state titles. During their run of 7 straight championships, they have an overall record of 98-5, including a perfect 43-0 over the last three seasons.

Scott Bailey has been the head coach at Lamar since 2006. He is a Lamar graduate, and played his college ball at Pittsburg State. Since his arrival the team has gone 129-36, and had 52 players earn All-State honors.

The enshrinement ceremony will be on January 28th in Springfield.

