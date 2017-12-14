Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-14-17

DRUGS AND GUNS

  • Law enforcement officials say a drug bust in Joplin further shows a growing trend of guns also confiscated.  Law enforcement say they confiscated 96 grams of meth along with a gun, nine-thousand dollars, and items used to make meth.  A member of the drug enforcement team says more drug cases recently have also included gun seizures.  Authorities have charged Autumn Taylor in connection with the bust.

PITTSBURG ADDICTION CENTER

  • The Crawford County Mental Health Center is raising money to build a new addiction treatment center, in the city of Pittsburg.  The mental health center is getting some assistance from the Crawford County Board of Comissioners, which has agreed to put up $1 million dollars towards the project.  However, getting that million is contingent on the health center raising $1.4 million on its own.

    On Wednesday night, K-State Research and Extension Director, Mandy Marney and Governing Board Member Dan Mosier presented KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip with an appreciate award. Every other Wednesday the KOAM Morning News features the four county district's extension agents in a Wildcat Wednesday segment.

    On Wednesday night, K-State Research and Extension Director, Mandy Marney and Governing Board Member Dan Mosier presented KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip with an appreciate award. Every other Wednesday the KOAM Morning News features the four county district's extension agents in a Wildcat Wednesday segment.  For more information on the Wildcat District and the programs they encompass, click here.

    Currently, the intersection of 30th and Michigan in Pittsburg is just a vacant lot. But it's also the upcoming site of the city's next addiction treatment facility. 

    Currently, the intersection of 30th and Michigan in Pittsburg is just a vacant lot. But it's also the upcoming site of the city's next addiction treatment facility. 

