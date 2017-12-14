WILDCAT WEDNESDAY- Appreciation Award

On Wednesday night, K-State Research and Extension Director, Mandy Marney and Governing Board Member Dan Mosier presented KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip with an appreciate award. Every other Wednesday the KOAM Morning News features the district's four counties extension agents in a Wildcat Wednesday segment. In this week's Wildcat Wednesday segment extension agent Barbara Ames offers food safety tips for the holidays.

