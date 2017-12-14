Authorities Evacuate Fredonia Neighborhood Searching For Suspect

Wilson County Sheriff's Office is looking for man involved in a domestic violence incident. According to Wilson County Sheriff's Office authorities received a report about a domestic violence incident inside a vehicle around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. The incident began in Montgomery County traveling into Wilson County.

Investigators report a vehicle driving through a county roundabout was involved in domestic assault. Witnesses state a man hit a female driver in the face and caused injury. A separate vehicle left the road to avoid a crash.

The victim reported to authorities that the man was located inside a home in Fredonia on the 800 block of North 7th St.. Wilson County Sheriff's Office, Fredonia Police, and Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team set up a perimeter around the residents. The neighborhood was evacuated as a safety measure.

A search warrant was obtained around 4:30 a.m. but the suspect was not inside the home.

Authorities are looking for the suspect involved. The investigation is ongoing at this time.