Oklahoma Lawmakers Investigate Health Department Funding

Oklahoma lawmakers heard testimony Thursday as they tried to track down when state officials learned of dire financial problems with Oklahoma's health department.

Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones says four employees of the Oklahoma State Department of Health sounded the first alarms about the financial situation in early August during a routine audit of the agency.

Jones told a House investigative committee that the agency employees brought their concerns to members of his audit team who were conducting a regular annual review.

Jones said it took a few weeks for his staff to verify some of the employees' concerns but that by September first he had "major concerns" about the agency's finances.

The Attorney general's Multicounty grand jury is investigating, and detailed audits of the agency's finances are under way.

The Legislature also appropriated $30 million during a special session to ensure the agency could make payroll.

