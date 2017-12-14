Judge Reinstates Lawsuit Over Oklahoma Prison Conditions

A lawsuit over conditions at an Oklahoma state prison isn't over yet.
A federal appeals court has revived an inmate's suit alleging conditions violated his constitutional rights.
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the ruling in a lawsuit filed by Joseph Womble, who's serving an 11-year sentence for first-degree robbery.
Womble alleges temperatures in his cell at the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown exceeded 90 degrees 15 times in June 2016, causing him to become dehydrated.
He also claims that the ice machine and water fountain in his unit stopped working and that water from his cell sink was contaminated and made him sick.
A federal judge in Muskogee had earlier dismissed the lawsuit, but the appeals court reinstated it. Corrections spokesman Matt Elliott says the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation.
