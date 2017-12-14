Quantcast

Crawford County Death Investigation - KOAM TV 7

Crawford County Death Investigation

Updated:
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KANSAS -

Dates:  December 13, 2017 approx. 11:56 am

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred near the intersection of West 570th Avenue and 120th Street in rural Girard, KS.  Deputies were called to what was believed to be the scene of a possible injury accident.  A 1998 Nissan Frontier pickup was found straddling the south edge of a narrow concrete bridge on private property west of the intersection.  Prior to coming to rest on the bridge, the truck struck a barbed wire fence and knocked over several metal fence posts. 

Upon deputy’s arrival they observed the driver’s side door open and blood noticeable at the scene.  The open door, opened to an approx. 6-7 foot drop to the a creek that ran under the bridge.  Investigators believe the driver of the truck dropped out of the truck, not realizing there was a drop and fell to the bottom of the creek on the south side of the bridge.  It appears the driver became entangled in a barbed wire fence and metal fencing panel that ran parallel with the bridge, when he fell from the truck.  The driver suffered several injuries from the fall as well as falling into the metal fencing, including several cuts and scrapes.  It appears the driver was able to crawl up an embankment and maneuver around to the passenger side of the truck.  For reasons unknown, the driver again fell into the creek on the opposite (north) side of the bridge, where investigators found him lying, in approximately 12 inches of water.  Investigators believe the driver was alone at the time of the accident. 

The body was sent to Frontier Forensics for an autopsy. 

The investigation is continuing, pending the autopsy results. 

Investigators were able to identify the driver as Robert E. BOYER, 62-year-old male of rural Cherokee, KS.  Next of kin have been notified. 

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Crawford County EMS and Sheridan Township Fire Department. 

(Press Release via Crawford County Sheriff's Office)

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Missouri Insurance Regulator Recommends Decreased Workers' Comp Rates

    Missouri Insurance Regulator Recommends Decreased Workers' Comp Rates

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:46 PM EST2017-12-14 23:46:08 GMT

    A four percent decrease in workers' compensation costs took effect in August, so this could be the fourth straight year workers' compensation rates have dropped.

    More >>

    A four percent decrease in workers' compensation costs took effect in August, so this could be the fourth straight year workers' compensation rates have dropped.

    More >>

  • Missouri Ranks 49th in State Spending on Tobacco Prevention Programs

    Missouri Ranks 49th in State Spending on Tobacco Prevention Programs

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:38 PM EST2017-12-14 23:38:00 GMT

        According to a new report released Wednesday by the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, not one state is spending what the Centers for Disease Control recommends on tobacco prevention programs.     Missouri was the worst of the four state area ranked 49th.

    More >>

        According to a new report released Wednesday by the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, not one state is spending what the Centers for Disease Control recommends on tobacco prevention programs.     Missouri was the worst of the four state area ranked 49th.

    More >>

  • WILDCAT WEDNESDAY- Appreciation Award

    WILDCAT WEDNESDAY- Appreciation Award

    Thursday, December 14 2017 1:34 PM EST2017-12-14 18:34:26 GMT

    On Wednesday night, K-State Research and Extension Director, Mandy Marney and Governing Board Member Dan Mosier presented KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip with an appreciate award. Every other Wednesday the KOAM Morning News features the four county district's extension agents in a Wildcat Wednesday segment.  For more information on the Wildcat District and the programs they encompass, click here.

    More >>

    On Wednesday night, K-State Research and Extension Director, Mandy Marney and Governing Board Member Dan Mosier presented KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip with an appreciate award. Every other Wednesday the KOAM Morning News features the four county district's extension agents in a Wildcat Wednesday segment.  For more information on the Wildcat District and the programs they encompass, click here.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.