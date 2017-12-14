Crawford County Death Investigation

Dates: December 13, 2017 approx. 11:56 am

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred near the intersection of West 570th Avenue and 120th Street in rural Girard, KS. Deputies were called to what was believed to be the scene of a possible injury accident. A 1998 Nissan Frontier pickup was found straddling the south edge of a narrow concrete bridge on private property west of the intersection. Prior to coming to rest on the bridge, the truck struck a barbed wire fence and knocked over several metal fence posts.

Upon deputy’s arrival they observed the driver’s side door open and blood noticeable at the scene. The open door, opened to an approx. 6-7 foot drop to the a creek that ran under the bridge. Investigators believe the driver of the truck dropped out of the truck, not realizing there was a drop and fell to the bottom of the creek on the south side of the bridge. It appears the driver became entangled in a barbed wire fence and metal fencing panel that ran parallel with the bridge, when he fell from the truck. The driver suffered several injuries from the fall as well as falling into the metal fencing, including several cuts and scrapes. It appears the driver was able to crawl up an embankment and maneuver around to the passenger side of the truck. For reasons unknown, the driver again fell into the creek on the opposite (north) side of the bridge, where investigators found him lying, in approximately 12 inches of water. Investigators believe the driver was alone at the time of the accident.

The body was sent to Frontier Forensics for an autopsy.

The investigation is continuing, pending the autopsy results.

Investigators were able to identify the driver as Robert E. BOYER, 62-year-old male of rural Cherokee, KS. Next of kin have been notified.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Crawford County EMS and Sheridan Township Fire Department.

(Press Release via Crawford County Sheriff's Office)