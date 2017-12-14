Quantcast

Donation Will Help Kids Attend Southwest Mo Camp

By Dowe Quick
More children with special needs and chronic illnesses will be able to attend a southwest Missouri camp thanks to a donation from a professional golfer's foundation.    

    Camp Barnabas officials did not release a specific dollar figure Thursday but said a donation from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation would allow 100 campers to attend the camp for a week.
    
    The camp's chief development officer, Krystal Simon, says it costs each camper about $1,500 to attend the camp for a week but families generally are asked to cover only $775.
     Families who can't afford that are not turned away and receive additional scholarships.
    
    Camp Barnabas provides a week of social interaction and experiences for special needs children and their siblings.
     Each year, the camp serves about 2,000 campers and welcomes 2,400 missionaries.

      The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation is a non-profit organization that says it focuses on three pillars: special needs youth, junior golf and military families.
 

