Incident Spotlight - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department (posted 12-14/2017)

Yesterday around 10:30am we were called to 17th and Range Line to the east for a found item. A couple of people were walking along the road by Academy Sports and Wal-Mart and found what they thought to be drugs. An officer responded and determined quickly it was a bag of crystal meth. We get calls like this often for found needles and occasionally lost drugs. While crystal meth is prevalent in our community and is almost a fixture of our incident spotlight...s, this is the first meth seizure we have spotlighted that did’t go alongside an arrest. (You May have noticed we make a lot of drug arrests) We would like to reunite this lonely bag of meth with the owner, you know, put a name to a face, so to speak. Crystal meth sin’t cheap and we don’t have much use for it. If you think it belongs to you, come on down and claim it. We will have some questions of course, and take your picture, and you might tour our jail for 24 hours or so, and then there’s the whole court thing, fines and maybe prison time, and some other minor details...but we know someone is missing it. We’d also like to know where you got it so we can go visit those people too just before the holidays. They are probably already expecting us. We are really good at making house calls if that would be more convenient as well.