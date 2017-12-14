Incident Spotlight - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department (posted 12-14/2017)

A four percent decrease in workers' compensation costs took effect in August, so this could be the fourth straight year workers' compensation rates have dropped.More >>
According to a new report released Wednesday by the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, not one state is spending what the Centers for Disease Control recommends on tobacco prevention programs. Missouri was the worst of the four state area ranked 49th.More >>
On Wednesday night, K-State Research and Extension Director, Mandy Marney and Governing Board Member Dan Mosier presented KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip with an appreciate award. Every other Wednesday the KOAM Morning News features the four county district's extension agents in a Wildcat Wednesday segment. For more information on the Wildcat District and the programs they encompass, click here.More >>
Currently, the intersection of 30th and Michigan in Pittsburg is just a vacant lot. But it's also the upcoming site of the city's next addiction treatment facility.More >>
"I just think you're going to see more and more violence occurring..."More >>
