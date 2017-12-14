Carthage Police And Fire Departments Compete For Most Donations

The Carthage police and fire departments did their part to give back to the community today, and they added a little bit of competition in the mix. Both departments rang bells for the Salvation Army just outside of the Wal-Mart in Carthage. The bucket with the most donations wins. They hold the bell ringing competition every year -- which turned to a heated rivalry.
Fire chief Roger Williams says, "They're actually filling up the fire department's bucket. Police department I don't think's getting anything but you know we have a little sympathy for them but that's about it."
Police chief Greg Dagnan says, "The fire department cheats cops obviously have much higher integrity than firemen so you know we lose because we're ethical and they win cause they cheat."
Traditionally the fire department has come on top in the competition.
