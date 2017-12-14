Quantcast

Lamar Wins 4th Straight

The Lamar girls are off to a hot start this season.

The Tigers beat the Archie Whirlwinds on Thursday 57-34 for their fourth straight win. With that win, Lamar is now 5-1 to start the season. Katelyn Mooney finished Thursday's game with a game-high 23 points.

Two other Tigers were in double figures against Archie. Darrah Bartlett and Kara Beshore each had ten points.

Next up for Lamar, they'll try to push their winning streak to five games, facing the Galena Bulldogs on the road on December 18th.

  • Missouri Insurance Regulator Recommends Decreased Workers' Comp Rates

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:46 PM EST

    A four percent decrease in workers' compensation costs took effect in August, so this could be the fourth straight year workers' compensation rates have dropped.

  • Missouri Ranks 49th in State Spending on Tobacco Prevention Programs

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:38 PM EST

        According to a new report released Wednesday by the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, not one state is spending what the Centers for Disease Control recommends on tobacco prevention programs.     Missouri was the worst of the four state area ranked 49th.

  • WILDCAT WEDNESDAY- Appreciation Award

    Thursday, December 14 2017 1:34 PM EST

    On Wednesday night, K-State Research and Extension Director, Mandy Marney and Governing Board Member Dan Mosier presented KOAM's Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip with an appreciate award. Every other Wednesday the KOAM Morning News features the four county district's extension agents in a Wildcat Wednesday segment.  For more information on the Wildcat District and the programs they encompass, click here.

