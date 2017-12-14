Lamar Wins 4th Straight

The Lamar girls are off to a hot start this season.

The Tigers beat the Archie Whirlwinds on Thursday 57-34 for their fourth straight win. With that win, Lamar is now 5-1 to start the season. Katelyn Mooney finished Thursday's game with a game-high 23 points.

Two other Tigers were in double figures against Archie. Darrah Bartlett and Kara Beshore each had ten points.

Next up for Lamar, they'll try to push their winning streak to five games, facing the Galena Bulldogs on the road on December 18th.